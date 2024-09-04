Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 best films of the actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rishi Kapoor captivated audiences with his charming screen presence and memorable performances. On his birthday anniversary, we celebrate his legacy by revisiting seven of his most iconic movies, each showcasing his range as an and his contribution to Indian cinema

Bobby marked Rishi Kapoor's debut as a leading man and became an instant classic. The film, a youthful love story, paired him with Dimple Kapadia

Kapoor & Sons featured Rishi Kapoor as the lovable, witty, and mischievous Dadu. His performance added warmth and humor to the film, which focused on family dynamics

In the remake of Agneepath, Rishi Kapoor played Rauf Lala, a negative role that was starkly different from his usual romantic characters

Rishi Kapoor's role in Henna as Chander, a man caught between two cultures, was both poignant and powerful. It was directed by his father Raj Kapoor and later Randhir Kapoor

In Chandni, Rishi Kapoor delivered a touching performance as Rohit, a man torn between love and fate. The film, directed by Yash Chopra, was a box-office success

In Amar Akbar Anthony, Rishi Kapoor played the role of Akbar, one of three brothers separated at birth. His performance as a Qawwali singer was filled with charm and humor

Karz saw Rishi Kapoor in a dramatic role as Monty, a singer haunted by memories of a past life. The film's reincarnation theme, coupled with Rishi's passionate performance