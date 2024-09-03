Crusade Of Curves Goes Sustainable With Newton's First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crusade of Curves, the first Plus Size Week of North Carolina, is celebrating the final stop of our 4-city, eight year anniversary tour in Philadelphia, PA, from September 6-8. Philadelphia will extend its grace to us as we close the year strong in another new city with a full fashion showcase, LIVE and virtual experiences, plus new events infusing fashion, energy, education and song. As pre-pandemic served as the last staple plus-size inclusive showcase/event, we were truly called to create an experience for our tri-state supporters who have celebrated our brand virtually, by way of travel and digital media community.And the city of brotherly love will also be welcoming Newton's First Clothing, the FIRST Big & Tall men's athleisure brand, this Saturday. Newton's First will be dressing our male models in their coveted and well-curated athleisure apparel, which is also 100% sustainable.Newton's First guarantees cross-seasonal wardrobe staples inspired by the latest trends in athleisure and streetwear, created with high-performance, moisture-wicking, breathable, durable, and lightweight high-quality fabrics that are made with only eco-friendly materials and using green production processes! Generous cuts and fuller midsections, tapered and fitted in the right places for a more flattering silhouette, tall sizes with elongated torsos and longer sleeves for men 6' 3” and up, and consistent (1XL to 6XL) sizing and fit across the entire collection take the guesswork out of shopping.Newton's First will be joined on the runway by these other innovative plus size brands:MinkeeBlue:Nina Cheyenne Apparel:The Platform Clothier:Mesmeric Couture:About Crusade of Curves:Produced by The Platform Experience, LLC, owned by Mallory B Richardson, Crusade of Curves is a platform experience dedicated to the improvement and visibility of plus-sized people who seek community, knowledge and curated fashion, beauty and lifestyle events. In honoring our vision statement, we have invited small businesses, partnered with local designers and influencers to create a harmonious environment for all aspiring, novice, or professional guests who serve these respective industries.Crusade of Curves aims to create valuable experiences for plus-sized people and those who value equity of such a community. We curate spaces for those with desire to support, develop or reimagine their creative brands, with impactful education, enhanced network, and notable brand exposure during the course of our events. Year 9 will be divine, if we don't see you during our Finale, 2025 awaits, and will be monumental. In Curves We Trust!Learn more at:Instagram and TikTok: @Crusade of Curves...

