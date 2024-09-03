Israeli Occupation Warplanes Injure Four People S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Four people were on Tuesday in an Israeli on the town of Markaba in southern Lebanon, according to a report by the Lebanese of Public Health.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes also carried out raids on the Al-Rihan mountain and the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, a rocket fired by Israeli occupying forces and fell on the town of Alma El-Chaab, which engulfed a large area of trees, NNA added.

The agency also reported that "resistance" fighters announced in several statements that it targeted the Israeli occupying forces' military positions in the Al-Raheb area, as well as soldiers and surveillance equipment at the al-Assi posts. (end)

