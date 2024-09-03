National Space Day 2024: Know All About India's FIRST Space Day

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) National Space Day 2024 marks a historic celebration of India's achievements in space exploration, led by ISRO. Observed on August 23, this day honors the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and aims to inspire future generations by highlighting the vital role of space science in shaping our world

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.