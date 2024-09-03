Switzerland Reopens Embassy In Iraq After 33-Year Closure

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 4 (IANS) Switzerland reopened its embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, after 33 years of closure following the Gulf War.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign said on Tuesday that the reopening of the Swiss embassy "came within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and Switzerland and reflects the desire of the two countries to consolidate cooperation in various fields".

The Ministry stressed that it "looks forward to strengthening partnership and bilateral dialogue with Switzerland," noting it is working to create appropriate conditions to enhance bilateral cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry cites the improved security situation as the main reason for reopening its representation in Iraq, according to Swiss media outlet SWI swissinfo.

The reopening of the embassy is part of Switzerland's broader strategy to deepen its presence in the Middle East and North Africa. The embassy cited improvements in Iraq's security situation in recent years as a key factor in the decision to re-establish a diplomatic mission in Baghdad.

The security situation in Iraq has improved in recent years, and the issue of immigration will be among the top priorities in discussions between the two countries, the Swiss Embassy said.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry welcomed the reopening, highlighting that the decision aligns with the mutual desire of both countries to strengthen relations at the highest levels.

The Ministry expressed optimism that the renewed diplomatic ties would enhance cooperation in various sectors.

Iraq presents promising long-term export and investment opportunities for Swiss companies, particularly in the energy sector. Switzerland also prioritises cooperation on migration issues.

Consular services and visa inquiries will continue to be handled by the Swiss embassy in Amman, Jordan.

Following the 2003 overthrow of strongman Saddam Hussein, Iraq experienced years of instability, exacerbated by the Islamic State's control of Mosul in 2014, which was only restored to government control in 2017.

Switzerland closed its embassy in Iraq as a result of the 1991 Gulf War, which was waged to evict Saddam Hussein's forces from Kuwait.