Hurricane, High-Wind Zones Get Added Protection With Launch Of New Stormmax® Level E Products From Oldcastle Buildingenvelope

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope® (OBE), a leading global supplier of architectural glass, metal, and hardware, announced today the launch of StormMax®

Level E as an extension of its trusted StormMax® storefront and entrance product portfolio. Engineered to meet ASTM Large Missile Level E standards, FG-5750 & FG-5750T StormMax® Storefront and Rugged StormMax® Entrances work with impact-tested glass to offer unrivaled defense against the most severe weather and high-velocity hurricane impacts.

With StormMax®, every project meets the highest standards of safety and design integrity, ensuring peace of mind and unwavering protection against violent storm impacts.

With the highest safety rating in the industry, StormMax®

Level E meets requirements for essential facilities in Florida's High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) and impact resistance wind zones 3 & 4 across coastal states in the Southeast and Southwest. In addition to Florida, hurricane-impacted states Louisiana and Texas, as well as North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, can benefit from the enhancements in storm protection.

StormMax®

Level E seamlessly integrates natural light, achieving breathtaking daylight openings while maintaining robust protection with the ability to accommodate

insulating laminated glass, offering superior impact resistance through multiple glass layers and insulating properties.

It is an all-in-one solution that simplifies installation by providing both glass and frames, tested together to ensure precision, performance, and reliable results.

"As a single-source provider of both glass and metal, OBE is able to offer StormMax®

Level E along with Level D and Level A to simplify project management and ensure perfect compatibility and regulatory compliance," said

Regan Axtell, Product Manager.



StormMax®

Level E meets the requirements of the Florida Building Code, HVHZ, and International Building Code.

It successfully passes large (Level E) and small (Level A) missile impact tests, including ASTM E1886, ASTM E1996. It is certified for Florida Product Approvals and Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) Product Evaluations.

About Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope®

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. (OBE) is North America's leading vertically integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass, and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major market in the U.S. and Canada. OBE manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and distributes complementary hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors, and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. With approximately 7,000 employees, OBE operates 85 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries.

For more information visit

SOURCE Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope