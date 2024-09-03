RADIANT LOGISTICS TO HOST INVESTOR CALL TO DISCUSS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Call Scheduled for Thursday, September 12, at 4:30 PM Eastern RENTON, Wash., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global and value-added logistics services company, will host a call on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2024. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call. Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Thursday, September 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern DIAL-IN:

US (888) 506-0062 ; Intl. (973) 528-0011

Participant Access Code: 481480 REPLAY:

September 13, 2024 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM Eastern

US (877) 481-4010;

Intl. (919) 882-2331

Replay ID number: 51221





Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's website at or at .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( ) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of company and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.