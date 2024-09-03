HIP Video Promo Presents: Highway Drops Brand New Music Video Like A Rockstar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hailing from the South of France, rock HighWay releases electric new single "Like A Rockstar"

SAINT JEAN DE VEDAS,, FRANCE, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Based in the South of France, HighWay is an electrifying band that has been shaking up and rocking the European scene with its dynamic sound and energetic performances. Blending elements of rock, blues, and funk, HighWay creates a musical experience that is both danceable and toe curling. The band is known for its tight rhythms, soaring guitar solos, and soulful vocals, all of which come together to create a sound that electrifies. Over the years, HighWay has built a strong following, earning a reputation for their live shows that leave audiences telling all their friends. Whether they're performing at intimate venues or larger festivals, the band's chemistry and passion for music shine through, making each performance a memorable event.

“Like A Rockstar” by HighWay is a high-energy anthem that celebrates living life with boldness and confidence. The song embodies the spirit of a bonafide Rockstar, encouraging listeners to pursue their dreams fearlessly and embrace their true selves. With its infectious rhythm and empowering message,“Like A Rockstar” serves as a reminder to shine brightly, and face life's challenges with unwavering determination. The track captures the essence of living life on one's terms, with a relentless drive to succeed and a passion for making the most out of every moment.

The music video for HighWay's“Like A Rockstar” is a vibrant, energetic showcase that perfectly complements the song's bold message. Set against a clean white backdrop, the video features the band jamming out with their instruments, fully immersed in the music. Adding to the fun, the video also includes shots of the band dancing and interacting with a group of drop-dead gorgeous French ladies who happily join in the celebration. The simple yet dynamic visuals capture the carefree, rockstar lifestyle the song promotes, creating an atmosphere that is both playful and empowering. It's an ode to the classic rock videos of the 80s filled to the brim with humor, pure fun, and a little bit of nostalgia.

More HighWay at HIP Video Promo

More HighWay on their website

More HighWay on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.