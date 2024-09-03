Citymark Capital Appoints Michael Mcroberts To The Firm's Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Citymark Capital, a leading US private equity headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is pleased to announce that Michael McRoberts has been appointed to the firm's advisory board.



McRoberts recently retired as Chairman of the Agency Lending Platform at PGIM Real Estate. In that role, McRoberts oversaw a national team of 150 professionals and expanded the company's leadership position in Multifamily lending. In addition, he was responsible for running a "fund of funds" where he directed investments into Multifamily-focused private equity funds. Prior to PGIM Real Estate, McRoberts spent 20 years at Freddie Mac in the Multifamily Division, with his last position as a senior leader responsible for all Multifamily loan production. Currently, McRoberts consults with firms in the Multifamily industry and acts as the Hunter Mill District Commissioner for the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

"Mike has a stellar reputation as a highly respected and admired pillar of the national Multifamily finance industry. We are thrilled to welcome him to our Advisory Board," said Daniel Walsh, Founder and CEO of Citymark.

McRoberts said, "I am honored and excited to work with Dan Walsh and the Citymark team and look forward to helping them extend their leadership position in the Multifamily industry. Having known Dan for more than two decades, I am highly confident in him and the business strategies that we will deploy."

McRoberts has held several industry leadership positions throughout his distinguished career including multi-year chairman of the Fannie Mae DUS® Advisory Council, member of the Multifamily Committee of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), Chairman of the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Finance Committee; he continues to participate as a member of the Urban Land Institute's Multifamily Council Silver Flight.

Citymark Capital is a leading US real estate private equity investment platform that seeks to create attractive and durable risk-adjusted returns throughout economic cycles by investing in equity and debt positions. The firm has over 200 years of commercial real estate and banking industry experience across its team, and a national network of experienced operating partners, brokers, banks, and financial intermediaries. Citymark's disciplined investment approach is guided by an unwavering commitment to its investors and a focus on fundamental value. The firm serves a highly regarded investor base comprised of public and private pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, financial institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals. For further information on Citymark Capital, visit ,

LinkedIn or contact us at 216-453-8092.



