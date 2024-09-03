Piano Camp Paves Way For Emirati Youth In Steinway Competition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 3

September 2024: In a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE and STEINWAY & SONS Dubai have launched an intensive six-month piano camp programme, designed to equip young Emirati students with the skills and confidence to compete in the inaugural Steinway Piano Competition. This initiative reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting the arts within the Emirati community.

The piano camp programme, which will commence this coming October, is a key component of the preparatory phase for the Steinway Piano Competition. Over the course of six months, participants will benefit from a structured curriculum that includes group piano lessons focusing on technique, articulation, and interpretation. The programme includes masterclasses where renowned Steinway artists, Emirati composers, and musicians will provide expert insights to elevate students' piano repertoire, as well as group lectures delving into classical music, piano history, music theory, and performance psychology. The camp also entails attending concerts at Steinway Hall in Dubai, and various venues across the UAE to further enrich their learning experience.

Interested Emirati students are invited to apply by submitting an application form along with a short video performance via Applications are open until 23 September 2024. A selection committee will review submissions and allocate students into groups based on their age and skills. An introductory meeting will be held for all students and parents to provide essential details about the program, rules, and expectations. This meeting will offer an opportunity to meet the teachers and address any queries.

Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: 'Dubai Culture is committed to nurturing the growth of young Emirati talent in all artistic disciplines, and the launch of this piano camp is a testament to that. By providing our young musicians with world-class training and opportunities to showcase their skills, we are both developing their individual artistic journeys and enriching Dubai's cultural landscape. The Steinway Piano Competition is meant to

serve as a platform for these emerging artists to gain the recognition they deserve, both regionally and internationally, while celebrating the unique fusion of classical and Emirati music traditions. At Dubai Culture, we are committed to creating a sustainable educational ecosystem that nurtures Emirati and UAE-based established and emerging talent, providing them with the necessary tools to inspire and encourage the transformation of their ideas into tangible projects and businesses. This approach aligns with our sectoral priorities, which aim to support and strengthen the emirate's cultural and creative industries.'

The inaugural Steinway Piano Competition GCC, scheduled for April 21-25, 2025, at Steinway Hall in Dubai, will shine a spotlight on the Gulf's most promising young pianists. With the support of Dubai Culture, the competition is set to cultivate musical excellence and cultural appreciation throughout the region. Open to children up to 17 years old, the event will feature performances in both Classical and Emirati music, providing a platform for these emerging talents to gain international recognition.



