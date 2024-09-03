Halal Project Takes Companies To Show In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The number of Brazilian companies participating in this year's MIHAS, the world's largest halal food and beverage show, will increase. Held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the event brings together global producers of products fit for Muslim consumption and major buyers and importers. This year, the Brazilian stand at the Halal Project will feature six companies.

The Halal do Brasil project is spearheaded by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Brazilian Trade and Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote halal food and beverages made in the Latin American giant. Brazil is the world's largest producer of halal meats and has certified companies that manufacture halal food products.

The Halal project's booth in 2023 featured three companies. This year, the participating companies produce meats, sweets, and corn products

The Brazilian booth at MIHAS will occupy approximately 70 square meters in a central location inside the international pavilion of the show. Through the Halal project, meat companies BRF, Seara, and Jaguafrangos, corn product manufacturer Milhão, sweets firm DaColônia, and trading company WMS Foods will be present at the event.

According to Fernanda Dantas, International Projects Manager at the ABCC, ApexBrasil will facilitate meetings between sellers and buyers during the exhibition. Additionally, the Brazilian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur will host a business cocktail with Brazilian and Malaysian businesspeople on the first day of the show, similar to what was done last year.

The ABCC's secretary-general and vice-president of international relations Mohamad Mourad will be at the exhibition, as well as Noury Dweidary, business executive at the ABCC's office in Dubai. ApexBrasil will also have personnel at the event.

“In 2023, we opened doors at the show and began to raise awareness among Brazilian companies. Three companies participated last year. This year, twice as many companies are attending. It's worth investing in this participation,” says Dantas.“Malaysia is a promising market, a gateway to the halal market, and a major buyer of halal products, but it still buys relatively little from Brazil,” Dantas adds, referring to the food industry.

She says that typically Brazilian products have a strong appeal in that market and cites examples such as açaí, cupuaçu, nuts, and chocolate. She also mentions that MIHAS is a showcase that extends beyond the Malaysian market as it attracts buyers from various locations, particularly China and Southeast Asian nations.

According to data from Brazil's trade ministry, in 2023 Brazil exported USD 38.8 billion to Muslim-majority countries, which altogether were the second largest destination for Brazilian exports, only behind China. On the other hand, imports from these countries totaled USD 17.9 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of USD 20.8 billion. In 2022, Brazil exported USD 39.1 billion and imported USD 23.2 billion. This year through July, exports amounted to USD 26.5 billion, while imports totaled USD 10.8 billion.

In 2023, Brazil's top exports to these countries were sugars, iron ore, soybeans, poultry meat, and corn. Top imports were oil and its derivatives, as well as fertilizers.

Out of the Muslim-majority countries, leading buyers of Brazilian products last year were Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Algeria. The primary sellers to Brazil were Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, and the UAE.

Brazil exported USD 4.06 billion to and imported USD 1.46 billion from Malaysia alone last year, resulting in a trade surplus of USD 2.59 billion. Top exports were iron ore, crude oil, sugar, and corn. Leading imports were microchips, tires, and telecommunications equipment.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

SuppliedFernanda Dantas/Arab-Brazilian Chamber

