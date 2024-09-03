Albertsons Companies' Lahaina Safeway Hosts Commemorative Gathering In Honor Of Maui Fires

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Lahaina Safeway recently marked the first anniversary of the Maui fires with a special event, celebrating the solidarity and support from store associates, customers and local residents.

During the fires, the Safeway Foundation initiated a campaign that demonstrated the power of collective effort, successfully raising more than $1 million to support several charitable organizations, including the Maui Food Bank, Hawaii Foodbank, Boys and Girls Club of Maui, Red Cross Hawaii and Salvation Hawaii.

Safeway also extended its community support by donating $10,000 in gift cards to King Kamehameha III Elementary School, as students returned to school last month at their new temporary location after their original campus suffered fire damage.

