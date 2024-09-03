Experience Culinary Ingenuity With The Curated Board: Inspired Platters For Any Occasion By Bebe Black Carminito

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"The Curated Board" by Bebe Black Carminito

Bebe Black Carminito

Pescatarian Challah Bagel Brunch Board

Delight in artful arrangements of flavors and textures that redefine how we enjoy food, perfect for any occasion.

- JOANNE WEIR, James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and food writerRICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bebe Black Carminito invites food enthusiasts and aesthetes alike with the release of her cookbook, The Curated Board (Abrams, September 3, 2024).This stunningly beautiful book explores the art of assembling visually appealing and delectable boards, showcasing Carminito's unique blend of culinary expertise and artistic flair. Also included are 7 menus by culinary creatives with whom Carminito collaborated.Inspired by her background in food styling, makeup artistry, performing arts, and a passion for gastronomy, Carminito transforms ordinary ingredients into extraordinary culinary creations. The Curated Board is more than just a cookbook; it is a testament to Carminito's creative vision and her ability to elevate everyday meals into works of art."I've always believed that food should not only be tantalizing, but also visually captivating, we eat with our eyes first,” says Carminito." With The Curated Board, I aim to inspire readers to approach meal preparation as a form of artistic curated expression, where colors, textures, and flavors come together in harmonious arrangements."The book features a variety of boards tailored for different occasions, from casual gatherings to weekend brunch to elegant soirées and tea parties. Each board is meticulously designed, offering tips for putting together inspired boards, platters, and spreads for 4 to 6 people.There are also recipes for refreshing cocktails as well as wine and beverage pairings to coincide accordingly. She invites her readers to also dive into their creativity to make it individually a work of art that delights both the palate and the eye.In addition to the creative boards, Carminito shares tips on ingredient selection, food styling, board compositions, and presentation techniques. Whether you're planning a brunch with friends or a romantic dinner for two, The Curated Board provides the tools needed to create memorable dining experiences. Each menu includes recipes and all of the accompaniments you'll need from fridged foraged items to pantry-pulled staples to assemble curated boards. Also, as Ina Garten says,“store-bought is fine.”Some of the Menus and Recipes featured include:Pescatarian Bagel Brunch-Everything Bagel Seasoned Hummus-Everything Challah Bagels-Everything Bagel Seasoning-Quick-Pickled ShallotsGirl's Day Charcuter-YAY-Parmesan Frico-Cashew-Rosemary Maple BrittleAn English Tea Party-Curried-Chicken Tea Sandwiches-Currant cardamom Scones-Cheeses, Cherries and Chocolates-Provençal Fromage Fort-Dark Cherry Mostarda"These recipes are designed to evoke a sense of conviviality and enjoyment in the kitchen," Carminito explains. "Each board offers moreish flavors, punchy colorful recipes and artfully impressive grazing menus that will delight any guest."The Curated Board is available online (Amazon , B&N, Bookshop) and at select retailers nationwide.For a review copy, more information about the book or to schedule an interview with Bebe Black Carminito, please contact Andrea Burnett at (650)207-0917 or email ....About the AuthorBebe Black Carminito is a food stylist, recipe developer, content creator, and professional makeup artist. She co-runs and oversees three global cookbook clubs. Her foray into cookbooks was The California Date Cookbook, as well as styling for 52 Shabbats. Bebe attended the San Francisco Cooking School and started her culinary career at A16, an acclaimed Italian restaurant in San Francisco. She resides in San Francisco in her teeny-tiny apartment with her husband and best friend, David Carminito. Follow her on Instagram @champagneandcookies.About the PhotographerMarie Reginato is a photographer, cooking video host, and author of Alternative Vegan and The Ultimate Vegan Cookbook. She lives in Los Angeles, California.ForewordSusan Spungen, a founding food editor at Martha Stewart Living, was the culinary consultant and food stylist on the films Julie & Julia, It's Complicated, and Eat, Pray, Love. She is also the author of Recipes: A Collection for the Modern Cook, What's a Hostess to Do?, and Strawberries (A Short Stack Edition) and co-author of the bestselling Martha Stewart's Hors d'Oeuvres Handbook. She lives in New York City and East Hampton, New York.About the Publisher:Founded in 1949, ABRAMS was the first company in the United States to specialize in publishing art and illustrated books. The company continues to publish critically acclaimed and bestselling works in the areas of art, photography, cooking, craft, comics, interior and garden design, entertainment, fashion, and popular culture as well as narrative non-fiction and new works of fiction for adults; children's books ranging from middle grade to young adult fiction to picture books to board books. ABRAMS creates and distributes brilliantly designed books with the highest production values under the following imprints: Abrams; Abrams ComicArts; Megascope; Surely Books; Abrams Image; Abrams Press; The Overlook Press; Cernunnos; Cameron + Company; Abrams Books for Young Readers; Amulet Books; Abrams Appleseed; and Magic Cat. ABRAMS also distributes books for Booth-Clibborn Editions, Alain Ducasse Édition, Èditions de La Martiniére, Editions BPI, Global Golf Group, Lucky Spool, Milky Way Picture Books, The Museum of Modern Art, SelfMadeHero, Tate Publishing, V&A Publishing, and The Vendome Press.

