Innovative Streaming Platform For Content Creators And Owners Beeyou.Tv Launches New Features At IBC 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeyou, the cutting-edge streaming and conferencing platform designed for content creators and owners, is exhibiting at the IBC Show 2024 , just months after its successful launch in February. Specifically designed for content creators and owners, Beeyou is setting new standards in privacy, multi-broadcasting, and transparent content ownership, offering an unparalleled experience for users across the globe.

Beeyou – concert multicamera livestreaming studio screenshot

Beeyou seamlessly blends the sophistication of a professional live TV studio with a user-friendly interface, requiring no installation. This platform allows users to invite participants and viewers from anywhere in the world and on any device. Since launch earlier this year, Beeyou has given its users a unique advantage for content production, distribution, and monetization.

At the heart of Beeyou is the ability for each user to create and manage their own TV channel, complete with an integrated studio. Public studios are displayed on the front of the channel (similar to platforms like YouTube and DailyMotion), while Private studios are not displayed publicly (functioning more like Zoom, Webex, or Skype). Users can upload video content (VOD) and set a price for any content, whether it is Public, Private, or VOD, enabling monetization. Thousands of users are already embracing the platform which offers additional functionalities to StreamYard, OBS or Suiteshare.

"Beeyou emphasizes independent monetization, offering users complete control over their content, helping maximize earning potential. Whether it's setting prices for video-on-demand content and public streams, selling tickets in advance, receiving donations, or organizing auctions, Beeyou offers access to diverse income streams," explains Valentina Filippis , Marketing Manager at

Beeyou also recently introduced the Donation Goals feature, allowing users to raise a set amount for a specific objective, akin to platforms like GoFundMe. Additionally, the Ticket Presale feature enables users to autonomously set prices and earn money in advance of events like live streamed concerts, webinars, workshops, or any other online gathering.

Among other new features is the Multicast functionality, which allows users to stream their content across multiple platforms (Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Linkedin and more) simultaneously, expanding their reach and engagement. Beeyou continues to innovate, ensuring that influencers, content creators, content owners, and live event organizers have the tools they need to succeed in a highly competitive and ever-evolving digital landscape.

"This is the fastest, easiest way to live stream. Period," declares PJ "phogen" O'Sullivan , producer, DJ, director, and content creator. "No need to download, install, and learn more confusing, ugly software. Just give Beeyou permission to use camera and mic, and enjoy your sleek, full powered streaming studio right there in your favorite browser. Go live right on Beeyou, and connect it to wherever else you want to stream. Three steps on any device and you're good to go. It's the easy choice," he

"Beeyou combines the features of private chat rooms with public channels," confirms Sean Stone , actor, show host and content creator. "I love the emphasis placed on actual ownership over content. In an age where data theft is so rampant, it is crucial to be able to maintain control of what you create. In the future I hope to drive more and more people to see the opportunity offered by Beeyou as I believe it has a key role in the freedom of content creation, without censorship," Sean emphasizes.

