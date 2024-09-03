Avant Assessment And Kannada Academy Highlight Success In Kannada Language Accreditation And Recognition In The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Arun Sampath, Kannada Academy Board President

EUGENE, OREGON, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant stride towards promoting linguistic diversity and academic recognition, Avant Assessment , alongside the Kannada Academy , is delighted to announce the growing recognition of Kannada language education within the US. After nearly three years of hard work, the Kannada Academy has gained accreditation for its curriculum and teaching framework in as many as 10 states and 1000+ schools. This effort, combined with the ACE-recommended Avant STAMP WS Kannada test, now allows language skills to be certified for both State and Global Seals of Biliteracy. These certifications can then be used to obtain high school and college credits.

The Kannada Academy, a dedicated volunteer organization, has been at the forefront of creating educational content and structures for Kannada community-based language schools worldwide. This collaboration with Avant has now reached a pivotal moment, with the Kannada STAMP WS test helping to pave the way for academic credit. The Kannada Academy is currently engaging in language teaching with approximately 2500 students in the U.S.

“Working with Avant to create a path to achieving certifications was exciting and rewarding. We could work with senior leaders at Avant from the get-go and the standardized process steps kept us on task” said Kannada Academy's Board President Arun Sampath.“Avant's extensive research in language certifications has helped to offer tests in Kannada to the highest standards of language certification. Each interaction with Avant has made this nexus stronger to serve the students who learn Kannada to achieve tangible benefits at school and college."

David Bong, Co-Founder and CEO of Avant Assessment, emphasized, "Our collaboration with the Kannada Academy represents our dedication to recognize and celebrate linguistic diversity in education. By facilitating academic recognition for Kannada through our STAMP WS assessment, we not only honor the language skills and cultural heritage of thousands of students but also enrich the cultural tapestry of schools and universities across the country."

The STAMP WS test for Kannada is a general proficiency assessment for writing and speaking skills that has been recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education (ACE). This endorsement enables test takers to utilize an Avant Digital Badge to securely transmit their scores to higher education institutions for advanced placement or to fulfill language requirements, thereby acknowledging their linguistic abilities and cultural heritage.

The integration of the Kannada language into the US educational credit system, supported by Avant and the Global Seal of Biliteracy , marks a significant achievement in educational inclusivity and multicultural awareness. It signifies a step forward in the recognition of heritage languages and the empowerment of students to pursue higher education opportunities while staying connected to their cultural roots.

For further details on the Kannada STAMP WS test and the collaborative endeavors of Avant Assessment and the Kannada Academy, please visit and / .

About Kannada Academy

The Kannada Academy, powered by a volunteer-driven mission, champions the global promotion of the Kannada language through curriculum development and educational structures for community-based language schools.

About Avant Assessment

Avant Assessment is dedicated to developing and delivering language proficiency solutions that improve the teaching and learning of languages. Education programs in primary and secondary schools, universities, businesses, government organizations, and individuals around the world use Avant's assessments to award competency-based credits and credentials, analyze testing data to improve instructional outcomes, and identify areas for professional development to improve proficiency outcomes. Avant MORE Learning training and professional learning practice complements their assessments by providing training that supports programs that are striving to improve proficiency outcomes. For more than 20 years, Avant has delivered STAMP (STAndards-based Measurement of Proficiency), the world's first online adaptive four-skill (Reading, Writing, Listening, and Speaking) language proficiency assessment, originally developed at the University of Oregon. Avant's solutions are about real-world proficiency development, pairing innovative technologies with human expertise. For more information visit .

