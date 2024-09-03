LANE BRYANT CELEBRATES 120 YEARS OF DRESSING CURVES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The pioneer of plus size will "cheer" this monumental milestone with a week-long anniversary celebration

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Bryant today announced the kickoff of a celebration to honor the 120th anniversary of the brand. Established in 1904 by founder Lena Himmelstein Bryant, Lane Bryant continues to serve as a beacon of inclusivity, innovation, and fit in plus size fashion and intimate apparel. The brand will honor that legacy with its associates and customers through a number of in store and events.

Lane Bryant's Forever Faves Collection

Lena Bryant's passion for dressing curves paved the way for inclusive outfitting for women, no matter their means. Her determination to cultivate a space for her customer in society laid the groundwork for Lane Bryant's first store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Starting before women even had the right to vote, Lane Bryant became a welcoming outlet for women to access stylish and thoughtfully designed apparel in one place while inspiring a feeling of true community amongst her customers.

Innovation has always been in Lane Bryant's DNA as Lena moved ahead of the curve. Along with her team, she developed a proprietary size-grading system that prioritized proper fit in each garment no matter the size on the tag. Lane Bryant's recently introduced Fit for You initiative continues to reinforce Lena's commitment to fit today, intentionally designing collections that feel custom made to fit each customer's curves.

A true trailblazer who championed an underserved, well-deserving market, ensuring her customers felt seen and celebrated, Lena's can-do spirit and unwavering focus on the customer remain at the heart of Lane Bryant today, and are threaded throughout the brand's product and plans to celebrate its milestone anniversary.

"While there are several American fashion brands started by women, for women, none have been in existence since 1904," said EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer of Lane Bryant Mary Castilow. "We're here today thanks to the love, loyalty, and support shown to Lane Bryant over the decades by our incredible community of customers, associates, and friends. And we look forward to celebrating with everyone."

Anniversary celebrations begin today in store and on LaneBryant, where customers can shop an exclusive Forever Faves Collection: a curated assortment of timeless "wardrobe heroes" loved by customers including an any occasion wrap dress and a feminine satin blouse, all grounded in an autumnal deep green. Lane Bryant also will host an Anniversary Party in stores on Saturday, September 7, 2024, where those who shop will have the chance to win product giveaways and receive a gift – a limited-edition Anniversary bracelet – with a qualifying purchase (exclusions apply).

Lane Bryant invites all friends and fans of the brand to share their favorite Lane Bryant memories and Forever Fave pieces on social media by joining our 120th Anniversary Celebration. Follow along to "cheers" this amazing moment on:

About Lane Bryant®:

Lane Bryant is an American fashion brand that offers a unique combination of elevated and casual apparel in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment dresses customers from weekday to weekend, offering apparel that includes denim, pants, skirts, tops, dresses, jackets, and outerwear. Lane Bryant also offers footwear in sizes 7W-12W and accessories.

Lane Bryant's Cacique® intimate apparel brand offers impeccably designed everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge, and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy lingerie. Bras are offered in 97 sizes, in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at 400 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant .

