AAON Launches Delta Class, The Next Evolution In DOAS Technology

Okla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON ) ("AAON" or the "Company"), a leader in high-performance and energy-efficient HVAC solutions, today announced the launch of Delta Class, the next evolution in Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) technology. As regulations evolve and efficiency demands increase, Delta Class reaffirms AAON's longstanding commitment to innovation, efficiency and sustainability.

Since its founding in 1988, AAON has been at the forefront of DOAS technology, consistently delivering premium, high-efficiency equipment. Delta Class embodies the culmination of decades of expertise and continuous improvement in fresh air solutions for diverse environments.

"AAON was founded on a culture of delivering premium products with lifecycle cost and high efficiency in mind," said Andrew Edmondson, AAON Executive Director of Sales and Marketing. "Ever since we introduced DOAS to the marketplace, we've consistently provided fresh, clean air to students in classrooms, guests in hotels, workers in office buildings, and many other building types. As the industry has raised energy requirements for DOAS units, Delta Class reaffirms the Company's commitment to raising the bar."

Delta Class pushes the boundaries of DOAS technology with unparalleled quality and precision engineering. Features include variable capacity compressors, modulating reheat, 100% outdoor air dampers and advanced energy recovery systems. Its compact, efficient design reduces carbon footprint while meeting the complex needs of high-occupancy spaces like schools, fitness centers, restaurants and entertainment venues.

Delta Class units are designed for longevity and rigorously tested at the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center (NAIC), the Company's state-of-the-art, AMCA-accredited testing laboratory. This ensures each unit meets the highest standards of performance and reliability, even in the most extreme environments.

As demand increases for efficient solutions in all environments, Delta Class represents the eco-friendly technology the world depends on. Delta Class continues AAON's legacy of pioneering high-efficiency, precision-engineered HVAC solutions for a brighter, cleaner future.

