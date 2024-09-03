Rishi Panchami 2024: Know Date, Puja, And Significance

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Rishi Panchami 2024: Rishi Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Bhadrapada month. This year, Rishi Panchami falls on Sunday, September 8th. On this day, women observe a fast to seek forgiveness for any unknowingly committed sins

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.