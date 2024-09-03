Rishi Panchami 2024: Know Date, Puja, And Significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rishi Panchami 2024: Rishi Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Bhadrapada month. This year, Rishi Panchami falls on Sunday, September 8th. On this day, women observe a fast to seek forgiveness for any unknowingly committed sins

In Hinduism, many fasts have been made for women, one of these fasts is Rishi Panchami. This fast is observed every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month

This time, the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month will start from 05:37 PM on Saturday, 07 September and will continue till 07:58 PM on 08 September

According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, astrologer of Ujjain, the sunrise of Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami Tithi will be on Sunday, 8th September, hence Rishi Panchami fast will be observed

According to religious texts, women knowingly or unknowingly commit many sins or wrongdoings during menstruation, Rishi Panchami fast is observed to get rid of these sins

On Rishi Panchami fast, women worship the Saptarishis. These Saptarishis are- Vashistha, Kashyap, Atri, Jamadagni, Gautam, Vishwamitra, Bharadwaj

On Rishi Panchami fast, women take a bath by placing Apamarga (a herb) on their head in the morning. On this day women do not eat grains and fruits