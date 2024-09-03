Businesses Can Send Checks Directly From Credit Cards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, has upgraded its check mailing services by allowing customers to send checks funded by their or wallet , with tracking for secure transactions. The offers fast and secure delivery through USPS Priority and FedEx Standard Overnight. Users can easily send checks online, select delivery options, and track their checks until they arrive.

The leading payment platform provides 24/7 customer service and lets businesses customize their costs. Businesses can choose from various mailing options, from $1.25 for First Class Check Mailing to $34.99 for Express Mail USPS. This feature ensures affordable and timely delivery across the USA and Canada.

With OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, businesses can easily customize and print checks online using a standard printer and plain paper. The platform offers pre-made templates, so no design skills are needed. This saves time and money compared to ordering pre-printed checks, which take 3 to 5 days to arrive, making it a convenient and cost-effective solution for check printing.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney, is focused on simplifying business finance. The all-in-one solution streamlines payroll, check creation, and account reconciliation. Integrating with over 22,000 banks, users can manage multiple accounts, choose check formats, and conduct transactions. The platform offers payment options like ACH, checks, wires, payment links, international payments, credit cards, and debit cards for a tailored payment experience.

OnlineCheckWriter - powered by Zil Money, serves over one million users and has processed more than $78.5 billion in transactions. Its global growth is fueled by continuous innovation and service enhancements. The platform offers a user-friendly solution for various financial needs, with mobile access available through apps on Google Play and the iOS App Store .

