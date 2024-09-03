Russians Damage Power Line At Zaporizhzhia NPP Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling again damaged one of the two power lines supplying the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power (NPP).

Energoatom National Nuclear Generating Company of Ukraine announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On September 2, 2024, Russian shelling damaged one of the two external overhead lines, through which the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP receives power from the Ukrainian power system to meet its own needs,” the statement said.

As noted, ZNPP is currently connected to the Ukrainian power grid by only one power line. If this line is also damaged, an emergency will arise due to the loss of external power to the pumps that cool the reactor cores and fuel pools at ZNPP.

President spoke about prospect of returning ZNPP under control of Ukraine.

As reported, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is planning to visit Zaporizhzhia NPP for the fifth time since its occupation.

Earlier, Grossi said that it is too often that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is forced to rely on only one external source of electricity to maintain its essential nuclear safety and security functions.

Photo: Energoatom