President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Captains Regents Of Republic Of San Marino
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Captains Regents of the Republic of San
Marino Alessandro Rossi and Milena Gasperoni,
Azernews reports.
The lettter reads:
"Excellencies,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through
you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your
country - Republic Day.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your activities, and the people of San Marino
everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 31 August 2024"
