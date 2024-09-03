Forex Today - 03/09: Markets See Weak Risk-Off Sentiment

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Markets are trading in line with weak risk-off sentiment, nudging safe havens higher and and lower.

Markets have had a quiet start to the week. Although most stock markets have taken some minor losses, it is worth noting that major US and the DAX in Europe are close to all-time highs. In other markets, safe havens are.In the market, the Japanese Yen has been the strongest major currency since today's Tokyo open, while the New Zealand and Australian Dollars have been the weakest. The EUR/USD currency pair remains in focus as trend traders will still be interested in being long of this currency pair. The USD/JPY currency pair is also in a valid long-term bearish trend, with many analysts having faith that the Yen will strengthen further over the coming months as the Bank of Japan continues to move away from its old ultra-loose monetary policy.Gold and Crude Oil are trading lower, as most commodities look weak.There will be two high-impact data releases today:Swiss CPI (inflation) data, which is widely expected to show a month-on-month increase of 0.1%.US ISM Manufacturing data

