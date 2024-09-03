Suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s Kabul leaves 6 dead, injures 13

(MENAFN) On Monday, a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital of Kabul resulted in the deaths of six civilians, including one woman, and left 13 others injured, according to a police statement. The attack occurred in the Qala Bakhtiar area, located in the 6th district of Kabul city. Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Kabul police, provided details about the incident, noting that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) that was detonated by an individual.



Zadran emphasized that the injured victims were promptly transported to hospitals for medical treatment. He also mentioned that investigations into the bombing are currently underway. The authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack and the motives behind it.



At this stage, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the bombing. The lack of a clear attribution has left many questions unanswered about who was behind the attack and their potential motivations.



The incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in Kabul and the broader region, highlighting the persistent threat of violence despite efforts to stabilize the area. The bombing adds to the growing concern over the safety of civilians in Afghanistan amid ongoing conflicts and instability.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108629384