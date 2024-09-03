Police: shooting at New York's West Indian American Day Parade kills over 2 individuals

(MENAFN) On Monday, New York City's West Indian American Day Parade, renowned as one of the largest Caribbean cultural celebrations globally, was overshadowed by a shooting along the parade route. The incident occurred around 2:35 p.m., shortly after the parade began, with at least two individuals reported wounded by gunfire. Details regarding their conditions and the severity of their injuries were not immediately available from the police.



An Associated Press videographer observed emergency medical personnel attending to at least two victims on Eastern Parkway, adjacent to the parade route. The victims appeared to have sustained injuries to their face and arm. Despite the disruption caused by the shooting, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was participating in the parade, continued to march and complete the route.



In response to the shooting, police quickly established a cordoned-off area near the parade route, marking the crime scene and collecting evidence. Despite the heightened security presence and ongoing investigation, the parade continued, with revelers and floats moving past the area. Officers were seen bagging items as the celebration carried on.



The parade, celebrating its 57th year as a Labor Day tradition, transforms Eastern Parkway into a vibrant display of Caribbean culture, featuring elaborate costumes, colorful flags, and floats adorned with speakers playing soca and reggae music. The event draws large crowds from Crown Heights to the Brooklyn Museum and serves as a significant gathering for local politicians, especially those with West Indian heritage or connections to the Caribbean community in New York City.

