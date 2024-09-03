Value of Iran’s tomato exports hits USD177M in first 5 months

(MENAFN) According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran's tomato exports reached USD177 million during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21). This makes tomatoes the second most valuable agricultural export for Iran in this period, trailing only behind pistachios.



In comparison to the same period last year, Iran saw a substantial increase in its agricultural product exports, which rose by 33 percent. Specifically, Iran exported 2.657 million tons of agricultural products valued at USD1.453 billion over these five months, reflecting a 22 percent rise in export weight year on year.



Previously, IRICA reported that in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), Iran exported about 2.226 million tons of agricultural products worth USD1.18 billion, marking a 32 percent increase in value compared to the same period the previous year. The increase in weight for these exports also stood at 22 percent.



Furthermore, the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade, Ruhollah Latifi, reported that the value of Iran's agricultural and foodstuff exports rose by 22.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. Iranian producers exported approximately USD6.3 billion worth of these products, with agro-food items accounting for 12.8 percent of the country's total non-oil exports. Iraq was the leading destination for these exports, importing USD1.986 billion worth, which made up 31.5 percent of the total agro-food exports from Iran. The UAE and Russia followed as major importers, purchasing USD751 million and USD521.5 million worth of products, respectively.

