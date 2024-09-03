Al Khulaifi, Czech FM Review Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met with of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic H E Jan Lipavsky on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC Forum, held in Prague, Czech Republic. The two sides reviewed and ways to develop. The also discussed developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. The Minister of State stressed that the State of Qatar continues its efforts with international partners to reach an agreement to stop the war on the Gaza Strip.