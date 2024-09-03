The Sage Group: 30 Years Of Successful Bioscience Transactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sage has been advising its bioscience clients for 30 years

The Sage Group announces its 30th successful year in advising healthcare and bioscience companies globally on strategic transactions to monetize their assets.

- Wayne PambianchiNEW YORK, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sage Group ( ), a leading global advisor in the bioscience sector, this year marks three decades of success in guiding bioscience companies through complex and transformative transactions. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has consistently delivered value, innovation, and growth for its clients, earning a reputation as a trusted partner in the bioscience industry.The Sage Group (“Sage”) was founded in 2004 and has offices in US, Europe, Japan, Israel, India, China and Australia. Sage has excelled in cross-border transactions for clients globally.Over the last 30 years, Sage advised over numerous clients worldwide on commercial strategy and transactions including partnering, licensing and M&A. These have included both public and private companies and their stakeholders both small and large.A Legacy of Strategic LeadershipOver the past 30 years, The Sage Group has successfully completed more than 250 transactions for over 300 clients, including mergers and acquisitions, licensing and partnering agreements, totalling more than $7 Billion in value. The firm's deep industry expertise, combined with a personalized approach to each client's unique needs, has enabled The Sage Group to foster long-term relationships and achieve outstanding outcomes in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive market.Pioneering Growth in BiosciencesThe Sage Group's track record includes partnerships with a diverse range of bioscience companies, from emerging biotech firms to established pharmaceutical giants. The firm has been instrumental in facilitating transactions that have driven innovation in areas such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapies and digital health across the spectrum of healthcare from infectious diseases to oncology, cardiovascular medicine and neurology.“Our success over the past 30 years is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our ability to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the bioscience industry,” said Wayne Pambianchi, Founder. Executive Director and Lead US Partner for The Sage Group.“We are proud to have played a role in shaping the future of healthcare by helping our clients navigate complex challenges and seize new opportunities.”Looking Ahead: Continuing the LegacyAs The Sage Group celebrates this significant milestone, the firm remains focused on the future, with plans to continue expanding its services and capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the bioscience sector. This includes deepening its expertise in emerging areas such as gene and cell therapy, personalized medicine, and artificial intelligence in healthcare.“Our mission has always been to provide strategic guidance that empowers our clients to achieve their goals and make a meaningful impact on global health,” said Dr. Bill Mason, Lead Partner for Sage in Europe.“As we look to the next 30 years, we are excited to continue our journey of innovation and success, working alongside our clients to drive the next wave of breakthroughs in bioscience.”About The Sage GroupOver Sage Group Inc. ( ) is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, Israel, India, China, Japan, and Australia. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 300 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $10 million to $500 million. The establishment of operations in Europe, India, Japan, Israel, China, and Australia has allowed its clients to reach out beyond their own regions and capture the potential of the global healthcare market.The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors.The range of services offered includes:.Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering in and out.M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side.Global product and technology acquisition searches.Strategic assessment and planning.Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation.Pricing and reimbursement assessment.Regulatory strategyThe Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEOs and COOs of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals also have held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants.The Sage Group can be contacted at any of the offices shown below:EU Corporate OfficeDr. Bill MasonExecutive DirectorSage Healthcare Ltd.The Stockyard, Creake RoadSyderstone PE31 8SG UKPhone: +44 7785 950134...US Corporate OfficeMr. Wayne PambianchiExecutive DirectorThe Sage Group Inc.24 E. Main Street, Unit 5365Clinton, New Jersey 08809Phone: +1 908 2306170...

