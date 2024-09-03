Jannik Sinner Net Worth: Italian Tennis Star's Earnings

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Jannik Sinner is an Italian star who turned pro in 2018 and went on to win the 2024 Australian Open. The 23-year-old has been sitting at the No.1 position in the world rankings since June 2024.

