Embraer Participates In Fair In Egypt

9/2/2024 11:29:31 PM
São Paulo – Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer is participating this week in the Egypt International AirShow at El Alamein Airport. The event will take place from Tuesday (3) to Thursday (5). In a social media post, the company said it will attend the fair with its Defense and Security team.
This will be the first edition of the event, focusing on space exploration, satellite communications, and civil and military applications of space technology. On social media, the company confirmed that it will participate in the event with Defense equipment, though it did not specify which ones.
The company has been negotiating the KC-390, a military aircraft used for troop transport and medical and other purposes. It also has clients in Africa for the A-29 Super Tucano, a training and attack aircraft, and is developing systems for the Defense sector.
