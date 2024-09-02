Global Vegetable Parchment Paper Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Vegetable Parchment Paper Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vegetable parchment paper market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.21 billion in 2023 to $1.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing preference for vegetable parchment paper in the food packaging industry, the processed food industry is witnessing high growth, rising environmental consciousness, increasing demand from the food industry, and increasing consumer demands for sustainable, high-quality parchment papers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The vegetable parchment paper market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the burgeoning food packaging sector, rising disposable income, rising plastic pollution, increasing demand for convenience products, and growing awareness of health concerns.

Growth Driver Of The Vegetable Parchment Paper Market

The increasing demand from the food industry is expected to propel the growth of the vegetable parchment paper market going forward. The food industry is a complex network that includes farmers and various businesses working together to provide the majority of the food consumed globally. The demand for the food industry is rising due to the increasing global population and shifting consumer preferences towards convenience and diverse dietary options. Vegetable parchment paper is a versatile and essential tool in the food industry, contributing to efficient food preparation, cooking consistency, food safety, and environmental sustainability.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the vegetable parchment paper market include Tesco Plc, Westrock Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., Ahlstrom Oyj, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

Major companies operating in the vegetable parchment paper market are developing advanced solutions, such as silicone high-density greaseproof solutions, to improve moisture resistance, durability, and overall performance in high-temperature cooking and baking applications. Silicone high-density greaseproof solution is a special coating for vegetable parchment paper that makes it more resistant to grease and moisture by forming a strong barrier.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Bleached, Natural, Resin Treated, Other Product Types

2) By Classification: Plain Vegetable Parchment, Siliconized Genuine Vegetable Parchment

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Food, Paper Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the vegetable parchment paper market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vegetable parchment paper market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Vegetable Parchment Paper Market Definition

Vegetable parchment paper refers to a type of paper that has been treated to enhance its durability, grease resistance, and water resistance, making it suitable for various culinary and industrial applications. It is an essential tool for ensuring consistent baking results, easy cleanup, and maintaining food safety standards in the culinary industry.

Vegetable Parchment Paper Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vegetable Parchment Paper Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vegetable parchment paper market size, vegetable parchment paper market driversand trends, vegetable parchment paper market major players, vegetable parchment papercompetitors' revenues, vegetable parchment papermarket positioning, and vegetable parchment papermarket growth across geographies. The vegetable parchment paper market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

