Armenia Needs First To Negotiate With Azerbaijan There Is No Other Way - Sergey Lavrov
Date
9/2/2024 10:10:29 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
"Armenia is constantly trying to involve the USA, the European
Union, and Paris in the process of normalizing relations with
Azerbaijan, but first of all, it is necessary to agree with
Azerbaijan. There is no other way," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey
Lavrov said during his speech to the teachers and students of
Moscow State University, Azernews reports citing
TASS.
Lavrov emphasized that the delimitation of the state border
between Azerbaijan and Armenia should involve consultations with
Russia, but this process is stalled due to Armenia's refusal. "No,
they don't want to, and at the same time, they are constantly
trying to involve the West, the United States, the European Union,
and Paris to take any processes under their auspices. It is their
choice, but Yerevan must first negotiate with its Azerbaijani
neighbors. There is no other way," Lavrov added.
He also highlighted the importance of restoring transport links
between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, as stated in
the Trilateral Declaration of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia,
and Armenia. Lavrov pointed out that although it was agreed that
railway and road connections would be restored, Armenia had
previously refused the highway option.
"Azerbaijan did not see any reason here, but agreed," Lavrov
continued. "Then Armenia said there will be no participation of
Russian border guards, although this is clearly written. This issue
is not clear to us. Azerbaijanis say that the level of mistrust and
even hostility is still very high. When they pass through the
territory of Armenia and go to Nakhchivan, they want to be sure of
their safety in the first stage."
Lavrov stressed the importance of dialogue and negotiation
between the parties to resolve issues, expressing concern that the
tripartite agreements from several summits held between Russia,
Armenia, and Azerbaijan from 2020 to 2022 are not being
implemented. He noted, "The tripartite commission that deals with
the restoration of transport links practically no longer holds
meetings. If Yerevan believes that the issue should be resolved
directly with Azerbaijan, for God's sake, but only if they can do
it."
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108627033
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.