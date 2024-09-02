Single Board Computer Market Set To Worth Over USD 7,486.1 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The single board computer is thriving, fueled by AI and IoT advancements. Industries are leveraging SBCs for smarter automation, while education expands their use in tech curricula. As demand for sustainable, cost-effective solutions grows, SBCs solidify their position in personal and professional tech landscapes. New Delhi, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single board computer market is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 7,486.1 million by 2032, up from US$ 3,362.6 at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The single board computer market exhibits robust growth, driven by diverse applications across sectors such as IoT, education, and industrial automation. Thus, the market is reflecting its vital role in modern electronics. Raspberry Pi, a leading brand, has shipped over 45 million units since its inception, highlighting the widespread adoption and versatility of SBCs. In the education sector, SBCs are used in over 20,000 educational institutions worldwide, providing affordable computing solutions for learning and experimentation. The market is also buoyed by the increasing demand for compact computing, with approximately 40% of SBCs deployed in IoT projects. Download Free Sample Copy @ The industrial automation sector is a significant contributor to the single board computer market, with over 15 million SBCs integrated into automation solutions as of 2023. Additionally, the automotive industry accounts for the deployment of nearly 5 million SBCs, used in developing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle infotainment systems. In the healthcare sector, approximately 2 million SBCs are utilized in medical devices and diagnostic equipment, emphasizing their role in enhancing healthcare delivery. The rise of smart home technology has also fueled the market, with 10 million units powering devices such as smart thermostats and home security systems. Geographically, the North America region leads the market, accounting for 35.1% of global demand, driven by rapid industrialization and technological advancements. Wherein, the United States alone importing around 8 million SBCs annually. Europe shows a growing interest in SBCs, with the market expanding in countries like Germany and the UK, where approximately 6 million units are deployed. Key Findings in Single Board Computer Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 7,486.1 Million CAGR 9.3% Largest Region (2023) North America (35.1%) By Component Solution (76.5%) By Processors X86 (37.6%) By Installed RAM 8-24 GB (37.1%) By Packaging Box/Bulk (66.9%) By Application Communication (34.0%) By End Users Industrial Automation (38.7%) Top Drivers

Increasing demand for IoT devices and smart automation across industries.

Advancements in wireless communication infrastructure and product design innovation. Growing need for low-cost PCs due to remote work trends. Top Trends

Proliferation of Internet of Things driving demand for small components.

Distributed processing methods gaining traction for efficient data processing. Rising innovations in aerospace and defense sectors boosting market growth. Top Challenges

Centralized data processing becoming inadequate for handling abundant data.

Shutdown of manufacturing plants affecting consumer electronics and automotive. Regulatory and policy changes impacting market dynamics and adaptation.

X86 Processors: Adapting to Meet Diverse Demands Across Multiple Industries Globally and Capturing More than 37.6% Market Share

The demand for x86 processors in the single board computer market has evolved significantly since their introduction, driven by their adaptability across various computing needs. Initially, x86 processors gained traction in the personal computer market, with Intel's 8086 processor selling over 100,000 units in its first year alone. As computing needs expanded, x86 processors found their way into servers and data centers, with over 60% of global data centers utilizing x86 architecture by 2023. This shift was propelled by the processors' ability to handle complex computations and support virtualization technologies, which are vital for cloud computing services. In fact, x86 processors powered more than 80% of cloud service providers' infrastructure, including giants like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, showcasing their dominance in the cloud ecosystem.

The x86 processor's adaptability has also spurred growth in the consumer electronics sector in the single board computer market. For instance, x86 processors are now embedded in over 30 million smart TVs, offering enhanced multimedia capabilities. Moreover, the gaming industry has seen a surge in demand for x86 processors, with more than 70 million gaming consoles utilizing this architecture due to its superior graphics handling and processing power. In the realm of artificial intelligence, x86 processors have been integrated into over 20,000 AI-driven robots, facilitating advanced machine learning tasks and real-time data processing. The automotive industry has also embraced x86 processors, with around 15 million vehicles incorporating advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) powered by x86 technology, improving safety and driving experience.

These diverse applications highlight the x86 processor's unique ability in the single board computer market to adapt and meet the growing demands across various industries. As technology continues to advance, the x86 architecture remains a preferred choice due to its performance, reliability, and extensive software ecosystem. The constant innovation in x86 processors, including improved energy efficiency and enhanced processing capabilities, ensures their continued relevance and growth in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Edge Computing and AI is Propelling Dominance of 8-24 GB RAM in SBC Demand, Control Over 37.1% Market Share

The demand for single board computers (SBCs) with 8-24 GB RAM has surged dynamically, fueled by the relentless march of technological innovation and the expanding frontier of edge computing. As 2023 unfolds, the edge computing landscape has blossomed into a nearly $40 billion market, with SBCs at its core, enabling local data processing that minimizes latency and optimizes bandwidth use. In healthcare, the adoption of digital health solutions has skyrocketed, with a 50% increase, leveraging these SBCs for real-time remote monitoring and sophisticated diagnostic applications. Meanwhile, the AI sector is booming, with over 500,000 new startups globally, each harnessing the computational power of these SBCs to deploy cutting-edge AI models, effectively democratizing access to high-performance computing.

Simultaneously, the rise of smart home technology and personal automation systems injects further dynamism into the Single board computer market. In 2023, global smart home device numbers soared to 1.5 billion units, many powered by SBCs with 8-24 GB RAM to ensure seamless processing and connectivity. This growth is underpinned by the rapid expansion of broadband, now reaching over 5 billion people worldwide, facilitating the integration of SBCs into everyday life. The vibrant open-source community, with over 30 million active developers, has also invigorated demand, continuously enhancing SBC capabilities and driving innovation. Educational institutions are stepping up too, with more than 20,000 coding bootcamps and workshops incorporating SBCs, nurturing a new wave of tech-savvy enthusiasts eager to explore the possibilities of these versatile devices. This confluence of factors paints a dynamic picture of the Single board computer market, where technological advances and evolving digital ecosystems propel the demand for 8-24 GB RAM configurations into an exciting new era.

Communication Applications to Stay at Top in the Single Board Computer Market, Captures Over 34%

The demand for single board computers (SBCs) in communication applications has evolved significantly, driven by the rapid advancements in connectivity technologies and the increasing need for efficient data handling. The advent of 5G technology has been a major catalyst, propelling the demand for SBCs as they provide the necessary computational power and scalability required for next-generation communication networks. This is evidenced by the global 5G infrastructure market, which was valued at $47 billion in 2023. The rise of smart cities initiatives, with over 600 cities worldwide investing in smart infrastructure, has further fueled the demand for SBCs. These devices are crucial for managing the massive data influx and ensuring seamless communication between various urban systems.

The dominance of communication applications in the single board computer market is also supported by the expansion of cloud computing and edge computing technologies. As of 2023, there are over 20 billion connected IoT devices, many of which rely on SBCs for data processing and communication. The global edge computing market, valued at $44 billion, highlights the critical role of SBCs in managing data at the edge, closer to the source of data generation. In addition, the global market for networked devices, which includes routers and modems powered by SBCs, reached $70 billion. The increasing adoption of SBCs in satellite communication systems, with over 3,000 active satellites relying on onboard SBCs for data transmission, further underscores their significance. Moreover, the global smart grid market, valued at $80 billion, relies heavily on SBCs for real-time communication and data management. These statistics illustrate the growing integration of SBCs in diverse communication applications, highlighting their pivotal role in supporting the evolution of modern communication networks and technologies.

Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Digi-Key Electronics are Top 4 Players Generating More than 50% Market Revenue

In the competitive landscape of the single board computer market, Intel Corporation has emerged as the leader, capturing a significant 19.2% market share. This dominance is largely attributed to Intel's robust portfolio of high-performance processors, which are integral to SBCs that require powerful computing capabilities for applications ranging from industrial automation to consumer electronics. Intel's strategic focus on innovation and the development of energy-efficient, high-speed processors has enabled it to maintain a competitive edge. Furthermore, Intel's strong relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and its extensive distribution network ensure widespread adoption and integration of its technology across various sectors. As the demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and edge computing solutions accelerates, Intel's commitment to developing versatile and scalable SBC platforms positions it well to capitalize on these growth opportunities.

Alongside Intel, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Digi-Key Electronics collectively dominate over half of the Single board computer market. Texas Instruments leverages its expertise in analog and embedded processing to provide SBCs with advanced power management and connectivity solutions, appealing to sectors that prioritize energy efficiency and wireless communication capabilities. Qualcomm, renowned for its dominance in mobile computing, extends its influence into the market with its ARM-based processors that offer exceptional performance in multimedia and connectivity, meeting the needs of applications such as smart home devices and automotive systems. Meanwhile, Digi-Key Electronics differentiates itself through its vast distribution capabilities, offering a broad range of SBC products and components that cater to hobbyists, educators, and professional developers alike. This diverse dominance by the top players underscores a market characterized by rapid technological advancements and a need for specialized solutions, driving innovation and competition among these industry giants. As these companies continue to innovate and adapt to evolving market demands, their strategic initiatives will be pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of the single board computer market.

Global Single Board Computer Market Key Players



AAEON Electronics, Inc.

ABACO SYSTEMS

ADES Corporation

ADLINK Technology Inc.

American Portwell Technology, Inc.

ARBOR Technology

Arm Limited

ArmorLink International

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Digi-Key Electronics

Emerson Electric Co.

Eurotech

EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited

GE Intelligent Platform

IEI Integration Corp.

Intel Corporation

Kontron

LeMaker

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Raspberry Pi

Trenton Systems, Inc. Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Solution



Solution



VME



cPCI



VPX



xTCA

Others

Service



System Integration



Customization After-Sales

By Processors



ARM

AMD

Celeron

RabbitCore

X86

Atom

PowerPC Others

By Installed RAM



< 2GB

2-8 GB

8-24 GB

24-128 GB

128-512 GB > 512 GB

By Packaging



Box/Bulk Tray

By Application



Test & Measurement

Communication

Data Processing

Research Others

By End User



Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Medical

Entertainment Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

