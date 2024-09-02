Tens Of Thousands Of Israelis Protest In Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested in Tel Aviv, asking the to immediately accept a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza, a report said on Monday

The protests in the Israeli capital came after the security forces discovered the dead bodies of six hostages in Gaza, the BBC reported.

Demonstrators expressed their frustration with the government's inability to free the captives, who remain in the embattled territory.

Israel's largest labour union called for a general strike on Monday, threatening to shut down the country until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to a deal with Hamas to return the remaining captives.

On the other hand, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai wrote on his X handle the municipality would also join the strikers.

