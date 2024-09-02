Bus loses control, overturns in northeastern South Africa, leaving 5 dead

(MENAFN) In northeastern South Africa, a tragic bus accident occurred on Sunday, claiming the lives of five individuals. The bus, which was traveling from Zimbabwe, lost control and overturned in Limpopo province. The victims included four men and one woman, according to the province's transport ministry. This incident comes in a week marked by a series of road tragedies in the region.



The transport ministry expressed its sorrow over the accident, noting that it was the second fatal bus crash in less than five days. The ministry speculated that fatigue might have contributed to the crash. Numerous passengers sustained various injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. The authorities extended their condolences to the families of those who died.



Earlier this week, another bus from Zimbabwe met a similar fate in Limpopo, resulting in ten fatalities and 35 injuries. Additionally, on Saturday, a head-on collision in KwaZulu-Natal province killed at least 11 people, with only one male survivor. In a separate incident on the same day, a minibus carrying supporters of South Africa's official opposition party, uMkhonto weSizwe, crashed, resulting in six deaths.



South Africa, despite having one of the continent's most developed road networks, faces significant challenges with road safety. Reckless driving and poorly maintained vehicles contribute to its high accident rates. Limpopo’s local transport minister has expressed concern over cross-border bus operators and urged bus companies to ensure their drivers are adequately prepared and fit for duty.

