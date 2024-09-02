Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc clinches victory at Italian Grand Prix

(MENAFN) Ferrari's Charles Leclerc clinched victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, triumphing at the iconic Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Leclerc, who secured his second win of the 2024 Formula 1 season, crossed the finish line after 53 laps with a time of 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 40.727 seconds. The win at Monza marks a significant achievement for Leclerc, following his earlier success at the Monaco Grand Prix in May.



Australian driver Oscar Piastri from McLaren finished in second place, 2.66 seconds behind Leclerc. Piastri’s McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, secured third place, coming in 6.15 seconds after the race leader. The strong performance by McLaren at Monza underscores their competitive edge this season, with both drivers finishing on the podium.



This victory adds to Leclerc’s impressive season, where he has now secured two wins. Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the season with seven race wins, with his most recent victory in Barcelona, Spain. Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton each have two wins to their names this season, while George Russell (Mercedes), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), and Piastri have each achieved one win.



The Formula 1 season continues with Round 17, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scheduled to take place at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday, September 15. This upcoming race will be pivotal as teams and drivers push to maximize their performances and secure valuable points for the championship standings.

