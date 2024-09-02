Ex MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh To Contest Polls As Independent Candidate

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former MLA Batamaloo, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, who recently resigned from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, is set to contest the upcoming J&K assembly for the central Shalteng constituency as an independent candidate.

Confirming his decision, Sheikh, as per news agency KNO, said that after consulting his supporters, he has decided to contest the as independent.

Earlier, speculations were being made that Noor Mohammad may join Er. Rasheed's Awami Inthehad Party (AIP). While acknowledged that AIP leadership had approached him, he decided to contest the polls as independent candidate.

Noor Mohammad Sheikh had won the 2014 assembly elections on PDP ticket. However, he left the PDP following the abrogation of Article 370.)