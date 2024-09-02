( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- 1897 -- Kuwait's seventh Mubarak asked the United Kingdom for protection from external threats. 1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed social security decree-law. 2007 -- Annahar, a daily newspaper, issued its first edition. 2019 -- Kuwait National Company (KNPC) launched the first production unit of the Clean Project at Mina Abdullah Refinery. 2023 -- The Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) has re-elected Kuwait's candidate Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah as President for the next four years during a meeting in Kuwait attended by 41 ASC representatives. (end) gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.