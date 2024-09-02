India Drifting Away From Minimum Nuclear Deterrence

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India's commissioning of a second nuclear-powered submarine marks a bold, if not provocative, step in its nuclear deterrence amid rising geostrategic rivalry with China and ever-present tensions with neighboring Pakistan.

The move raises the nuclear stakes on the subcontinent while raising key new questions about the status of India's long-standing policy of minimum deterrence amid growing strategic ambitions and risks.

Last month, The War Zone reported that India has commissioned the INS Arighat, marking a significant advancement in its strategic nuclear capabilities.

Commissioned in a low-key event attended by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the submarine is an improved version of its predecessor INS Arihant. Launched in 2017, the INS Arighat has undergone extensive testing and is now fully operational.

It comes equipped with indigenously developed ballistic missiles, including the K-15 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) with an approximate range of 750 kilometers. This will enhance India's sea-based nuclear deterrent, a crucial component of its“no first use” nuclear policy.

To be sure, India's SSBN fleet is still significantly outmatched by China's in terms of numbers and missile range, The War Zone report notes.

The INS Arighat is part of India's broader effort to develop a more robust and survivable nuclear triad, with plans for a larger INS Aridhaman and additional SSBNs under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) program.

India's drive to enhance its SSBN capabilities is driven by the looming threat of China, which is seeking to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, and the nuclear threat posed by its longtime rival Pakistan.