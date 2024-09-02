Atos Market Update - September 2, 2024

Update

Atos updates its projections for 2024-2027 to reflect H1 2024 results, the current business environment in its key markets, and the expected impact on free cash flow 1

No impact on the key terms of the financial restructuring plan agreed by a majority of the financial creditors and on 2024-2027 liquidity needs



Lower cash interest expense reflecting the terms and conditions of the financial restructuring plan2

Positive cash generation expected in 2026, while lower than previously planned3

Leverage ratio expected to be below 2.0x during 2027 vs by end-2026 previously Target to recover a BB credit profile in the course of 2027, well ahead of end-2029 debt refinancing milestones

Expected timing to implement pre-arranged financial restructuring plan through the accelerated safeguard proceedings remains unchanged



Meeting for the vote of classes of affected parties on the accelerated safeguard proceedings expected on September 27, 2024

Court hearing for the approval of the accelerated safeguard plan expected on October 15, 2024 Following Court approval, implementation of the plan through several capital increases and debt issuances from November 2024 until January 2025



Implementation of the proposed financial restructuring plan will result in massive dilution of Atos existing shareholders

Paris, France – September 2, 2024 – Atos SE (“ Atos ” or the“ Company ”) announces today an update of the financial projections for the 2024-2027 period to reflect H1 2024 results, the current business environment and the expected impact on the Group free cash flow. Atos previously published its 2024-2027 business plan on April 29, 2024 as part of its financial restructuring process.

The updated business plan is based on the current Group perimeter.

20244

Group 2024 revenue of €9.7 billion compares with €9.8 billion communicated previously and represents an organic revenue evolution of circa -4.0% compared with 2023, and circa -3.3% compared with the business plan communicated on April 29, 2024.

Group Operating margin of €0.2 billion, or 2.4% of revenue, compared with €0.3 billion, or 2.9% of revenue, communicated previously.

Change in cash before debt repayment of €-0.8 billion compared with €-0.6 billion communicated previously. It excludes the full unwind of the working capital actions of circa €1.8 billion as of December 31, 2023, which will be covered from cash on the balance sheet.

20275

The Group's revenue of €10.6 million in 2027 compares with €11.0 billion communicated previously and represents a revenue CAGR6 of +1.2% over the 2023PF7-2027 period, compared with circa +2.3% communicated on April 29, 2024.

The Group Operating margin of €1.0 billion, or 9.4% of revenue, compared with €1.1 billion, or 9.9% of revenue, communicated previously.

Change in cash before debt repayment of €0.4 billion compares with €0.3 billion communicated previously.

On a like for like comparison basis8, cumulated change in cash before debt repayment over the 2024 – 2027 period amounts to €-528 million compared with €-194 million in the business plan dated April 29, 2024.

Key revisions to business plan hypothesis

The updated business plan takes into account current business trends and softer market conditions in some of the Group's key regions, as evidenced as well across the industry. It also reflects the impact of some contract terminations and delays in award of new contracts and add-on work, as clients await the final implementation of the Group's financial restructuring plan, which is expected, following the vote of classes of affected parties and the Court approval on the plan, early 2025.

In particular:



The updated business plan for Digital & Cloud reflects the return of positive organic revenue growth to July 2025 given the short commercial cycle and the termination of two large accounts.

BDS' business plan was revised downwards to align with the current business momentum; the seasonality of change in working capital requirement was updated to reflect the planned delivery cycle of HPCs (High-Performance Computers).

The updated business plan for Tech Foundations includes the impact of contract terminations or lower scope of work as well as future client activity expectations. Cash interest expense was decreased to reflect the financial terms & conditions of the financial restructuring9.

The updated business plan is presented in Appendix 1 together with a reminder of the business plan dated April 29, 2024.

Consequence of the updated business plan adjustment on liquidity, cash flow generation and financial leverage

Liquidity needs

Liquidity needs for 2024 and 2025 (cumulative) is €1.1 billion and within the New Financings10 of €1.75 billion committed by a group of banks and a group of bondholders as part of the financial restructuring of the Company.

Cash flow recovery

The Group is expected to turn free cash flow positive in 2026.

While 2026 Free Cash Flow is expected to be c.€215 million lower than previously planned, the Group still expects to turn free cash flow positive in 2026 with a change in cash position before debt repayment positive at €138 million11.

Financial leverage and credit rating

Assuming a full take up of the €233 million Rights Issue, as part of the implementation of the financial restructuring plan, the Group now expects its leverage ratio to be 2.95x at the end of 2026, versus circa 2.0x previously.

In view of the updated business plan, the targeted re-rating of the Company (targeting a BB credit profile) would still occur in the course of 2027, ahead of the first maturity date of the new money debt (maturing end-2029), which refinancing should take place during 2028.

Next steps

The update of the business plan has no impact on the financial restructuring calendar previously communicated:



The voting of classes of affected parties is intended to take place on September 27, 2024.

The hearing before the Specialized Commercial Court of Nanterre for the approval of the accelerated safeguard plan is intended to take place on October 15, 2024.

Once approved by the Court, the plan is expected to be executed from November 2024 until January 2025, and to lead to the equitization of €2.8 billion of debt, the reception of the €1.5 to €1.675 billion new money debt and the €233 million rights issue already backstopped in cash by financial bondholders for €75 million and by the creditors participating in the new financings by set off against a portion of their debts for €100 million, as previously communicated. Following Court approval on the plan, the Group is confident on its ability to successfully close those transactions.

The Company will inform the market in due course of the next steps of its financial restructuring.

Atos SE confirms that information that could be qualified as inside information within the meaning of Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and that may have been given on a confidential basis to its financial creditors has been published to the market, either in the past or in the context of this press release, with the aim of re-establishing equal access to information relating to the Atos Group between the investors.

Appendix 1: Updated business plan dated September 2, 2024 and reminder of the Adjusted business plan dated April 29, 2024 12

Digital & Cloud updated business plan (September 2, 2024)