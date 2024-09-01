Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan affirmed that the meeting with the visiting Chinese delegation to Kuwait comes within the framework of Amiri directives on speeding up the implementation of major projects.

KUWAIT -- Nora Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance discussed mechanisms of implementing the Mubarak Al-Kabeer project with a visiting Chinese delegation.

KUWAIT -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that GCC member states had successfully overcome various obstacles.

KUWAIT -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi praised Kuwait National team player Faisal Al-Rajhi for winning the bronze medal in Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (end) mb