Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Kuwait Minister of Public Works Noura Al-Mashaan affirmed that the meeting with the visiting Chinese delegation to Kuwait comes within the framework of Amiri directives on speeding up the implementation of major projects.
KUWAIT -- Nora Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance discussed mechanisms of implementing the Mubarak Al-Kabeer port project with a visiting Chinese government delegation.
KUWAIT -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi said that GCC member states had successfully overcome various obstacles.
KUWAIT -- Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi praised Kuwait National team player Faisal Al-Rajhi for winning the bronze medal in Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (end) mb
