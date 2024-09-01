Israeli Occupation Kills 28 In Strikes On Schools, Camps In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- The Israeli continues to unleash relentless strikes on the Gaza strip killing 28 Palestinians on Sunday in different areas including and camps.

The Palestinian Civil Defense reported that they recovered six bodies martyred and others by an Israeli strike on a school that was the displaced Palestinians southwest of Gaza.

Medical teams recovered eight others after a strike in Beit Lahia northern Gaza; meanwhile in Khan Younis southern Gaza, 10 martyrs arrived at city hospitals following an Israeli occupation attack on a residential building and a camp in outskirts of the city.

The rescue teams added that three Palestinians were martyred in central Gaza by an attack on vehicle that was driving in Salah Aldin St.

Health authorities in Gaza reported earlier that 47 Palestinians were martyred by the Israeli occupations in three massacres on Saturday, adding to the death toll to reach 40,738 martyred and 94,154 injured since Oct 7. (end)

wab







