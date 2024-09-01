Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections Close As Voting Concludes
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
voting in Azerbaijan's extraordinary parliamentary elections
concluded at 7:00 PM, as reported by Azernews .
The polls, which opened at 8:00 AM, were part of an election
scheduled after President Ilham Aliyev dissolved the sixth
convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament on June 28, setting the
stage for the September 1 vote.
With 6,421,960 registered voters, including 374 who turned 18 on
election day, Azerbaijan had 6,478 polling stations, of which 54
were established in territories liberated from occupation.
Additionally, 574 polling stations served 397,862 internally
displaced persons (IDPs), allowing over 42,000 voters in liberated
areas to cast their ballots.
Exit polls were conducted at approximately 2,500 polling
stations by three international organizations, including the
Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League and Oracle Advisory Group
(US). A total of 112,749 local observers, along with 598
international observers from 51 organizations and 69 countries,
monitored the election. Among the 990 registered candidates, 676
were affiliated with political parties.
Webcams were installed at 1,000 polling stations nationwide to
ensure transparent observation of the voting process, while
portable ballot boxes were utilized across all polling
stations.
Portable ballot boxes were used across all polling stations for
the parliamentary election on September 1.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108624428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.