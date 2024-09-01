Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections Close As Voting Concludes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) in Azerbaijan's extraordinary parliamentary elections concluded at 7:00 PM, as reported by Azernews .

The polls, which opened at 8:00 AM, were part of an election scheduled after President Ilham Aliyev dissolved the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament on June 28, setting the stage for the September 1 vote.

With 6,421,960 registered voters, including 374 who turned 18 on election day, Azerbaijan had 6,478 polling stations, of which 54 were established in territories liberated from occupation. Additionally, 574 polling stations served 397,862 internally displaced persons (IDPs), allowing over 42,000 voters in liberated areas to cast their ballots.

Exit polls were conducted at approximately 2,500 polling stations by three international organizations, including the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League and Oracle Advisory Group (US). A total of 112,749 local observers, along with 598 international observers from 51 organizations and 69 countries, monitored the election. Among the 990 registered candidates, 676 were affiliated with political parties.

Webcams were installed at 1,000 polling stations nationwide to ensure transparent observation of the voting process, while portable ballot boxes were utilized across all polling stations.

