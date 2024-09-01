عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/1/2024 6:28:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday, September 1st, features two major soccer clashes: Celtic vs. Rangers in the Scottish Championship and Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the Premier League.

The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Serie A Championship, La Liga, Italian Championship, German Championship , among others.

See times and where to watch today's soccer games live.
Scottish Championship


  • 8:30 AM - Celtic x Rangers - ESPN 2 and Disney+

Premier League

  • 9:30 AM - Newcastle x Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+
  • 9:30 AM - Chelsea x Crystal Palace - Disney+
  • 12:00 PM - Manchester United x Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+


German Championship (2nd division)

  • 8:30 AM - Schalke 04 x Cologne - OneFootball
  • 8:30 AM - Eintracht Braunschweig x Karlsruher - OneFootball
  • 8:30 AM - Paderborn x Ulm - OneFootball

Copa Paulista (round of 16)

  • 10:00 AM - Primavera x Comercial - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
  • 10:00 AM - Monte Azul x Vocem - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

Brazilian Serie A

  • 11:00 AM - Grêmio x Atlético-MG - Premiere
  • 11:00 AM - Cruzeiro x Atlético-GO - Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Corinthians x Flamengo - Globo and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Athletico-PR x Palmeiras - CazéTV
  • 6:30 PM - Juventude x Internacional - Sportv and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Vitória x Vasco - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Fluminense x São Paulo - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - RB Bragantino x Bahia - Premiere

Brazilian Serie B

  • 4:00 PM - Amazonas x Ceará - Band, Canal GOAT and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Goiás x Paysandu - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere

Brazilian Serie C

  • 6:30 PM - Volta Redonda x São Bernardo - DAZN

La Liga

  • 12:00 PM - Osasuna x Celta de Vigo - Disney+
  • 12:00 PM - Alavés x Las Palmas - Disney+
  • 2:00 PM - Sevilla x Girona - Disney+
  • 2:15 PM - Getafe x Real Sociedad - Disney+
  • 4:30 PM - Real Madrid x Betis - Disney+

German Championship

  • 10:30 AM - Heidenheim x Augsburg - OneFootball
  • 12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - TV Cultura, Canal GOAT and OneFootball

Italian Championship

  • 1:30 PM - Fiorentina x Monza - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Juventus x Roma - ESPN and Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Udinese x Como - Disney+

French Championship

  • 3:45 PM - Lille x PSG - CazéTV

MLS

  • 3:45 PM - St. Louis x Los Angeles Galaxy - Apple TV

Argentine Championship

  • 7:00 PM - Atlético Tucumán x Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+

NWSL (U.S. Women's League)

  • 7:00 PM - Orlando Pride x NJ/NY Gotham - Canal GOAT
  • 9:00 PM - San Diego Wave x Washington Spirit - Canal GOAT

Where to watch the Manchester United x Liverpool game live today in the Premier League?

  • The Manchester United x Liverpool game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+, at 12:00 PM.

What time is the Real Madrid game in the Spanish Championship?

  • The Real Madrid x Betis game will be broadcast live on Disney+, at 4:30 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the Corinthians vs. Flamengo game?

  • The Corinthians x Flamengo game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere, at 4:00 PM.

Which soccer games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • 4:00 PM - Corinthians x Flamengo - Brazilian Serie A

Band

  • 4:00 PM - Amazonas x Ceará - Brazilian Serie B

TV Cultura

  • 12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - German Championship

TV Brasil

  • 6:30 PM - Goiás x Paysandu - Brazilian Serie B

Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
ESPN

  • 8:30 AM - Celtic x Rangers - Scottish Championship
  • 9:30 AM - Newcastle x Tottenham - Premier League
  • 12:00 PM - Manchester United x Liverpool - Premier League
  • 3:45 PM - Juventus x Roma - Italian Championship

Sportv

  • 6:30 PM - Juventude x Internacional - Brazilian Serie A

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • 8:30 AM - Celtic x Rangers - Scottish Championship
  • 9:30 AM - Newcastle x Tottenham - Premier League
  • 9:30 AM - Chelsea x Crystal Palace - Premier League
  • 12:00 PM - Manchester United x Liverpool - Premier League
  • 12:00 PM - Osasuna x Celta de Vigo - La Liga
  • 12:00 PM - Alavés x Las Palmas - La Liga
  • 2:00 PM - Sevilla x Girona - La Liga
  • 2:15 PM - Getafe x Real Sociedad - La Liga
  • 4:30 PM - Real Madrid x Betis - La Liga
  • 1:30 PM - Fiorentina x Monza - Italian Championship
  • 3:45 PM - Juventus x Roma - Italian Championship
  • 3:45 PM - Udinese x Como - Italian Championship

Canal GOAT

  • 12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - German Championship
  • 4:00 PM - Amazonas x Ceará - Brazilian Serie B
  • 6:30 PM - Goiás x Paysandu - Brazilian Serie B
  • 7:00 PM - Orlando Pride x NJ/NY Gotham - NWSL
  • 9:00 PM - San Diego Wave x Washington Spirit - NWSL

Globoplay

  • 4:00 PM - Corinthians x Flamengo - Brazilian Serie A

OneFootball

  • 8:30 AM - Schalke 04 x Cologne - German Championship (2nd division)
  • 8:30 AM - Eintracht Braunschweig x Karlsruher - German Championship (2nd division)
  • 8:30 AM - Paderborn x Ulm - German Championship (2nd division)
  • 10:30 AM - Heidenheim x Augsburg - German Championship
  • 12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - German Championship

DAZN

  • 1:30 PM - RB Leipzig women x Cologne women - German Women's Championship
  • 6:30 PM - Volta Redonda x São Bernardo - Brazilian Serie C

CazéTV

  • 3:45 PM - Lille x PSG - French Championship
  • 6:30 PM - Athletico-PR x Palmeiras - Brazilian Serie A

Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

  • 10:00 AM - Primavera x Comercial - Copa Paulista (round of 16)
  • 10:00 AM - Monte Azul x Vocem - Copa Paulista (round of 16)

Sunday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules

MENAFN01092024007421016031ID1108623820


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search