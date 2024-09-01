Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday, September 1st, features two major soccer clashes: Celtic vs. Rangers in the Scottish Championship and Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the Premier League.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Championship, La Liga, Italian Championship, German Championship , among others.



See times and where to watch today's soccer games live.

Scottish Championship





8:30 AM - Celtic x Rangers - ESPN 2 and Disney+







9:30 AM - Newcastle x Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+



9:30 AM - Chelsea x Crystal Palace - Disney+

12:00 PM - Manchester United x Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+







8:30 AM - Schalke 04 x Cologne - OneFootball



8:30 AM - Eintracht Braunschweig x Karlsruher - OneFootball

8:30 AM - Paderborn x Ulm - OneFootball







10:00 AM - Primavera x Comercial - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

10:00 AM - Monte Azul x Vocem - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







11:00 AM - Grêmio x Atlético-MG - Premiere



11:00 AM - Cruzeiro x Atlético-GO - Premiere



4:00 PM - Corinthians x Flamengo - Globo and Premiere



6:30 PM - Athletico-PR x Palmeiras - CazéTV



6:30 PM - Juventude x Internacional - Sportv and Premiere



6:30 PM - Vitória x Vasco - Premiere



6:30 PM - Fluminense x São Paulo - Premiere

6:30 PM - RB Bragantino x Bahia - Premiere







4:00 PM - Amazonas x Ceará - Band, Canal GOAT and Premiere

6:30 PM - Goiás x Paysandu - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere





6:30 PM - Volta Redonda x São Bernardo - DAZN







12:00 PM - Osasuna x Celta de Vigo - Disney+



12:00 PM - Alavés x Las Palmas - Disney+



2:00 PM - Sevilla x Girona - Disney+



2:15 PM - Getafe x Real Sociedad - Disney+

4:30 PM - Real Madrid x Betis - Disney+







10:30 AM - Heidenheim x Augsburg - OneFootball

12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - TV Cultura, Canal GOAT and OneFootball







1:30 PM - Fiorentina x Monza - ESPN 4 and Disney+



3:45 PM - Juventus x Roma - ESPN and Disney+

3:45 PM - Udinese x Como - Disney+





3:45 PM - Lille x PSG - CazéTV





3:45 PM - St. Louis x Los Angeles Galaxy - Apple TV





7:00 PM - Atlético Tucumán x Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+







7:00 PM - Orlando Pride x NJ/NY Gotham - Canal GOAT

9:00 PM - San Diego Wave x Washington Spirit - Canal GOAT





