Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Sunday, September 1st, features two major soccer clashes: Celtic vs. Rangers in the Scottish Championship and Manchester United vs. Liverpool in the Premier League.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Brazilian Serie A Championship, La Liga, Italian Championship, German Championship , among others.
See times and where to watch today's soccer games live.
Scottish Championship
8:30 AM - Celtic x Rangers - ESPN 2 and Disney+
Premier League
9:30 AM - Newcastle x Tottenham - ESPN and Disney+
9:30 AM - Chelsea x Crystal Palace - Disney+
12:00 PM - Manchester United x Liverpool - ESPN and Disney+
German Championship (2nd division)
8:30 AM - Schalke 04 x Cologne - OneFootball
8:30 AM - Eintracht Braunschweig x Karlsruher - OneFootball
8:30 AM - Paderborn x Ulm - OneFootball
Copa Paulista (round of 16)
10:00 AM - Primavera x Comercial - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
10:00 AM - Monte Azul x Vocem - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Brazilian Serie A
11:00 AM - Grêmio x Atlético-MG - Premiere
11:00 AM - Cruzeiro x Atlético-GO - Premiere
4:00 PM - Corinthians x Flamengo - Globo and Premiere
6:30 PM - Athletico-PR x Palmeiras - CazéTV
6:30 PM - Juventude x Internacional - Sportv and Premiere
6:30 PM - Vitória x Vasco - Premiere
6:30 PM - Fluminense x São Paulo - Premiere
6:30 PM - RB Bragantino x Bahia - Premiere
Brazilian Serie B
4:00 PM - Amazonas x Ceará - Band, Canal GOAT and Premiere
6:30 PM - Goiás x Paysandu - TV Brasil, Canal GOAT and Premiere
Brazilian Serie C
6:30 PM - Volta Redonda x São Bernardo - DAZN
La Liga
12:00 PM - Osasuna x Celta de Vigo - Disney+
12:00 PM - Alavés x Las Palmas - Disney+
2:00 PM - Sevilla x Girona - Disney+
2:15 PM - Getafe x Real Sociedad - Disney+
4:30 PM - Real Madrid x Betis - Disney+
German Championship
10:30 AM - Heidenheim x Augsburg - OneFootball
12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - TV Cultura, Canal GOAT and OneFootball
Italian Championship
1:30 PM - Fiorentina x Monza - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Juventus x Roma - ESPN and Disney+
3:45 PM - Udinese x Como - Disney+
French Championship
3:45 PM - Lille x PSG - CazéTV
MLS
3:45 PM - St. Louis x Los Angeles Galaxy - Apple TV
Argentine Championship
7:00 PM - Atlético Tucumán x Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+
NWSL (U.S. Women's League)
7:00 PM - Orlando Pride x NJ/NY Gotham - Canal GOAT
9:00 PM - San Diego Wave x Washington Spirit - Canal GOAT
Where to watch the Manchester United x Liverpool game live today in the Premier League?
The Manchester United x Liverpool game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+, at 12:00 PM.
What time is the Real Madrid game in the Spanish Championship?
The Real Madrid x Betis game will be broadcast live on Disney+, at 4:30 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the Corinthians vs. Flamengo game?
The Corinthians x Flamengo game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere, at 4:00 PM.
Which soccer games will be broadcast live today?
Globo
4:00 PM - Corinthians x Flamengo - Brazilian Serie A
Band
4:00 PM - Amazonas x Ceará - Brazilian Serie B
TV Cultura
12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - German Championship
TV Brasil
6:30 PM - Goiás x Paysandu - Brazilian Serie B
Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
ESPN
8:30 AM - Celtic x Rangers - Scottish Championship
9:30 AM - Newcastle x Tottenham - Premier League
12:00 PM - Manchester United x Liverpool - Premier League
3:45 PM - Juventus x Roma - Italian Championship
Sportv
6:30 PM - Juventude x Internacional - Brazilian Serie A
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
8:30 AM - Celtic x Rangers - Scottish Championship
9:30 AM - Newcastle x Tottenham - Premier League
9:30 AM - Chelsea x Crystal Palace - Premier League
12:00 PM - Manchester United x Liverpool - Premier League
12:00 PM - Osasuna x Celta de Vigo - La Liga
12:00 PM - Alavés x Las Palmas - La Liga
2:00 PM - Sevilla x Girona - La Liga
2:15 PM - Getafe x Real Sociedad - La Liga
4:30 PM - Real Madrid x Betis - La Liga
1:30 PM - Fiorentina x Monza - Italian Championship
3:45 PM - Juventus x Roma - Italian Championship
3:45 PM - Udinese x Como - Italian Championship
Canal GOAT
12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - German Championship
4:00 PM - Amazonas x Ceará - Brazilian Serie B
6:30 PM - Goiás x Paysandu - Brazilian Serie B
7:00 PM - Orlando Pride x NJ/NY Gotham - NWSL
9:00 PM - San Diego Wave x Washington Spirit - NWSL
Globoplay
4:00 PM - Corinthians x Flamengo - Brazilian Serie A
OneFootball
8:30 AM - Schalke 04 x Cologne - German Championship (2nd division)
8:30 AM - Eintracht Braunschweig x Karlsruher - German Championship (2nd division)
8:30 AM - Paderborn x Ulm - German Championship (2nd division)
10:30 AM - Heidenheim x Augsburg - German Championship
12:30 PM - Bayern x Freiburg - German Championship
DAZN
1:30 PM - RB Leipzig women x Cologne women - German Women's Championship
6:30 PM - Volta Redonda x São Bernardo - Brazilian Serie C
CazéTV
3:45 PM - Lille x PSG - French Championship
6:30 PM - Athletico-PR x Palmeiras - Brazilian Serie A
Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
10:00 AM - Primavera x Comercial - Copa Paulista (round of 16)
10:00 AM - Monte Azul x Vocem - Copa Paulista (round of 16)
