OTT Releases This Month: 12 Movies, Shows To Hit The Screens In September

Cinema lovers and enthusiasts can gear up for another month full of enticing new releases on streaming platforms. Ranging from adrenaline-pumping action-thriller movies to heartwarming comedy and romance dramas, the world of online streaming has in store a treat for the eyes to keep you glued to your screens.

The long list of diverse content with an array of genres including new originals will hit the screens on OTT platforms in September such as JioCinema , Prime, Netflix, Sony LIV and Disney+Hotstar Give below is a compiled list of OTT releases in September.

Release Date: September 12

The story revolves around the protagonist Emily who navigates through both personal and professional challenges as she takes a trip to Rome. Part 2 of the Netflix show offers exciting blend of romance in the City of Light.

Release Date: September 10

The crime-thriller Malayalam movie is set against the backdrop of a tumultuous political landscape. The story revolves around a probe at a local police station and depicts courage and resilience.

Call Me Bae (Amazon Prime Video)

Release Date: September 6

Ananya Panday's romantic comedy series depicts the protagonist, who is a billionaire fashionista, navigating through life challenges after being disowned by her family. Collin D'Cunha directorial drama series explores the quirks and complexities of modern relationships.

Sector 36 (Netflix)

Release Date: September 13

The fictional story delves into the dark secrets of a clandestine organisation. Inspired by true events, the storyline of the gripping thriller revolves around basti (slum) children who go missing from Sector 36, As investigation proceeds and dark secrets unfold, a determined police officer is on the track to trace serial killer.

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Release Date: September 13

Jeremy Saulnier directorial action-packed drama shows an ex-Marine confronting the harsh terrain of Rebel Ridge. He finds himself entangled in a web of small-town corruption as his efforts to post bail for his cousin lead to a violent confrontation with the local police chief.

Some other releases are given below:

Tanaav S2 (Sony LIV)

Release Date: September 6

The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

Release Date: September 5

Officer Black Belt (Netflix)

Release Date: September 13

Agatha All Along (Disney+Hotstar)

Release Date: September 18

Twilight Of The Gods (Netflix)

Release Date: September 19

Fall Guy (JioCinema)

Release Date: September 3

Monsters (Netflix)

Release Date: September 19