Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Uzbekistan On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on occasion of the national day, and wished him good health. (end)
