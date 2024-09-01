Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Uzbekistan On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on occasion of the national day, and wished him good health. (end) aai

