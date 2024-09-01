MOHAMMED BEN SULAYEM APPOINTED UN AMBASSADOR FOR SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

(MENAFN- Click On Group) FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s substantial contributions to sustainability and the fast-growing sector of tourism have been recognised with his appointment as UN Tourism’s Ambassador for Sustainable Tourism in the category of ‘Sport’.

This appointment highlights his dedication to integrating sustainability into motor sport events and activities and his ongoing efforts to promote initiatives that align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, whilst enhancing the global tourism landscape.

Since his election to President, the FIA has awarded over 40 new environmental accreditations that focus on promoting eco-friendly practices in motor sport, whilst internally, the FIA has achieved an 8.3% reduction in emissions per employee over the last five years, with the FIA becoming the first sport federation to obtain the status of observer to the UN Climate Change Conference.

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “This partnership with the UN is a testament to the FIA's unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism and social responsibility. By aligning our global initiatives with the UN's mission, we are not only promoting responsible travel but also setting new benchmarks for sustainability across all FIA events. Our dedication extends beyond advocacy; we are actively implementing sustainable practices, educating future generations, and driving meaningful change in the world of sports and tourism.

“I am honoured on behalf of the FIA to be appointed as an UN Ambassador for Sustainable Tourism. The FIA has been a trendsetter in this field across sport, mobility and tourism. Together with our partners at the UN, I will ensure that the federation continues to focus on delivering vital sustainability solutions for all.”

With Sport one of the fasting growing sectors in tourism, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), has partnered with UN Tourism to advance it at a global scale whilst raising awareness of sustainable practices and the positive impacts on destinations.

Alongside the FIA President’s appointment as an ambassador, he has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Poloikashvili, committing to an ongoing collaboration between the FIA and UN Tourism to advancing the understanding of Sports Tourism’s potential and the importance of sustainable practices and social responsibility.

The FIA is committed to increasing transparency and accountability around Sustainability, working closely with Members and Championships to develop competitive and sustainable practices and activities whilst focusing on three strategic goals: accelerating climate actions towards net zero, fostering sustainable and innovative solutions, and inspiring sustainable practices.







