'Feeling Great, Worked Very Hard': Samit Dravid's First Reaction On India U-19 Squad Selection (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samit Dravid, the son of cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, is making headlines in the world of as he embarks on his own professional journey. Despite being in the early stages of his career, Samit has already captured the attention of Indian cricketing circles with his promising performances in age-group tournaments.

Samit's cricketing journey has been closely followed, partly due to the illustrious legacy of his father. Still young, Samit has demonstrated considerable promise through his performances in various age-group cricket matches. His recent selection in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Australia U-19 marks a significant milestone in his budding career.

On Saturday, Star Sports Kannada shared a video clip on their official X handle, featuring Samit discussing his selection. In the clip, Samit expressed his excitement, stating,“First of all, I am very happy to be selected and thank you for all your wishes. I think I am feeling great, I worked very hard for this moment.” This expression of gratitude highlights his dedication and enthusiasm for the sport.

Samit Dravid has been actively participating in school and district-level cricket, representing his school and state in several age-group tournaments. His consistent performance as a top-order batsman has been noteworthy. Notably, he has achieved significant milestones in junior cricket, including centuries in Under-14 and Under-16 matches.

One of his standout performances came in 2019 when he scored a century for Mallya Aditi International School during an Under-14 state-level cricket tournament in Karnataka. Such performances have not only brought him into the limelight but also underscored his potential as a future cricketer.

Samit's playing style has been described as technically sound, reflecting the influence of his father's classical cricketing approach. Although he primarily plays as a batsman, he has also demonstrated all-round capabilities by occasionally bowling. His technical proficiency and classical shot-making are traits that have drawn comparisons to his father's style, though direct comparisons are still premature.

Given Rahul Dravid's legendary status in cricket, there are naturally high expectations surrounding Samit. However, Rahul Dravid has emphasized the importance of allowing his son to grow and develop in his own time without undue pressure. This supportive approach aims to ensure that Samit can flourish in his cricketing career while carving out his own path.