(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Sept 1 (NNN-HAARETZ) – More than forty-eight Palestinian detainees from Gaza have been tortured to death, while being held in custody by the Zionist Israeli army. The is reportedly conducting criminal investigations into the deaths.

An army source was quoted as saying that, 36 of the died inside the Sde Teiman detention centre, established in the Negev Desert by the Zionist army, specifically for detainees from Gaza.

Another twelve prisoners faced compelling detention circumstances that led to their death, including extreme exhaustion, psychological pressure, and physical torture, in other detention centres established by the Zionist army within Gaza, before being transferred to prisons inside Israel.

The military police have launched dozens of criminal investigations, covering the Zionist soldiers' conduct, including cases that include suspected looting, weapons theft, violence and insubordination.

No charges, however, have been filed in their cases, involving the killings of Palestinians in their custody.– NNN-HAARETZ