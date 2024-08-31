Military Operations Kill 37 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- At least 37 "terrorists" were killed and 14 others in the ongoing intelligence-based operations of Pakistan in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, according to military sources.

The Commander of Frontier Corps, Brigadier Amir Nawaz Khan said Saturday the the security personnel have firmly confronted the incursion of from Afghanistan and are taking action against their hideouts in Tirah Valley of KPK.

Among the slain is Abu-Dhar Alias Saddam, a senior leader, Brig. Nawaz Khan noted.

Since August 20, a series of intelligence-based operations have been carried out against militants in the mountainous border area, army Brigadier Faisal noted in a statement after the operation.

Under a coordinated strategy, it was ensured that the loss of local population and Pakistan Army personnel was kept to a minimum while the enemy was inflicted with maximum damage.

The Pakistan Army has reiterated its commitment to protecting the lives and property of the local population against the threat posed by militants, Brig. Faisal added.

Earlier on Monday, at least 50 people, including 14 security men, lost their lives in a series of attacks across the southwestern Balochistan province.

The incident took place at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan as banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

